VP urges knowledge-based firms to coop. in food industry

He made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on Wed. and said, “knowledge-based companies can take giant strides in the field of food industry.”

Turning to the key role of knowledge-based companies in the field of food industry, he said, “vice-presidency for science and technology has already supported knowledge-based companies in the field of biotechnology.”

In addition, the vice-presidency has started supporting knowledge-based firms in the field of food industry a few months ago specially for producing vaccines for livestock, poultry and aquatic animals, food addictive and probiotics.”

Sattari went on to say that vice-presidency would undertake all risks that knowledge-based firms may face in the field of producing and development of food products in future.

