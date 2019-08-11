VP Jahangiri departs for Turkmenistan to attend 1st Caspian Economic Forum

In addition to delivering a speech at the Forum, VP Jahangiri is scheduled to hold meetings with some officials of the Caspian Sea littoral states on the sidelines of the event on his two-day visit.

The 1st Caspian Economic Forum is slated to be held in the Turkmen touristy city of Avaza on August 11-12 with the participation of the government representatives, private sectors, academics, and representatives of some international organizations.

The event is coinciding with the World Day of Caspian Sea and is held on the anniversary of signing Caspian Sea Legal Regime Convention.

