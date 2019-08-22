Iran adopts resistance strategy against US maximum pressure: Jahangiri

In his speech in a project inauguration ceremony in the Northern Iranian city of Noshahr in Mazandaran province, the VP said that today the main strategy of the Iranian government is to make the brutal sanctions of the enemy against the Iranian people ineffective.

One of the main aims of the enemy is to disintegrate Iran's economy, as it is seeking to sow seeds of disappointment among the public and harm the Iranian nation's feelings by presenting false statistics about the youth unemployment using all the media instruments.

"The US is out to dash hope which is the biggest social asset of the Iranian nation," he added, urging all to help the government keep the asset.

Efforts have been underway since a year ago to identify the enemy's strategies in the field of economic pressures against Iran and make the sanctions ineffective to a greater extent, Jahangiri said.

Jahangiri arrived in Mazandaran province late on Wednesday to inaugurate several projects.

