Iran's economy stable a year after struggling with sanctions: VP Jahangiri

Es’hagh Jahangiri made the comments on Tuesday in the ‘Second National Gathering of Economic Agents, the Leaders of Development’ which was held in the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines building in Tehran.

Jahangiri said that the Americans sought to overthrow the Iranian establishment through sanctions and in line with that goal imposed the toughest, unprecedented sanctions ever on the country’s economy

The vice president added that through pressures on the country’s economy, the Americans sought to topple the political establishment by targeting the livelihood of the Iranian people and restricting access to foreign currencies.

But, Jahangiri noted, a year after the big shock to the economy, it is now in a stable position.

Meanwhile, although the vice president stated that the most part of the economic shock was because of the sanctions, he did not rule out that mismanagement and wrong policies of the government also played in the economic problems.

He described expanding relations with neighboring countries as a great opportunity for the economic agents during the sanctions period.

