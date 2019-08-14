US coalition in Persian Gulf won’t get anywhere: Nuclear cmte. chair

Mohammad Ebrahim Rezaei, chairman of Parliament’s nuclear committee, made the remarks while speaking to Mehr correspondent on Wednesday.

“After the downing of the US drone and the seizure of the British oil tanker, they became desperate. Now they think the coalition would be an answer to the decisive warnings of our defensive forces, but Iran, under no circumstances, will show any flexibility to them,” he added.

Stressing that no country would dare to launch an attack on Iran, he said it makes no difference to the Islamic Republic which countries join the coalition.

“This US coalition, like its other similar attempts, is doomed to failure,” he noted.

The chairman of the nuclear committee highlighted that the security in the region must be guaranteed by regional countries themselves, adding “countries in the region should know that the US is only seeking its own interests, and cannot establish security in our region."

The US recently announced plans to form the coalition force to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz from what it calls an Iranian threat. The move comes amid Washington's attempts to undermine Iran’s oil exports after Trump pulled the US out of the Iran nuclear deal and re-imposed sanctions on Tehran.

The US has officially asked Germany, Britain and France to participate in the coalition, a request that was declined by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. Japan has also refused to join the force, and France has expressed reservations.

However, the UK and the Israeli regime said they would join the coalition.

Iran has condemned the US attempts to set up the military coalition, stressing that the presence of extra-regional military forces in the strategic region would act as a source of insecurity.

