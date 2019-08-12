Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia summit in Sochi postponed: Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday the meeting was postponed due to technical problems.

According to reports, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was scheduled to pay a visit to Russia this week upon the invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to attend the summit.

The summit, which according to Kremlin will be held with a delay, will discuss all the aspects of trilateral cooperation in various economic fields as well as regional communications. The leaders of the three countries will also issue a joint statement.

The first Iran-Russia-Azerbaijan summit was held in August 2016 in Baku and the 2nd tripartite summit was held in Tehran in November 2017.

