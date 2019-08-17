'Yeva' goes to Varna Int’l FilmFest.

The 27th edition of International Film Festival in Varna will host the screening of Iranian feature 'Yeva' in its Spectrum section.

Written and directed by Iranian-Armenian Anahid Abad, ‘Yeva’ is the story of a young woman who is forced to flee Yerevan with her daughter Nareh. She would have to stand trial there because she allegedly killed her husband. Uncle Ruben and the remote village in Nagorno-Karabakh are her last chance to go into hiding. But the villagers recognize her from the days of war when she had cared for the wounded as a doctor at the front.

The film has received the Audience Choice Award at the 12th annual Pomegranate Film Festival (POM) in Canada.

‘Yeva’ has recently received three nominations (best feature, best script and best director award) at the 21st Arpa International Film Festival (AIFF) in the United States.

The 27th International Film Festival in Varna is scheduled for 23 Aug. - 1 Sep. 2019 in Bulgaria. The festival title is “Love is folly”. The IFF “Love is folly” is one of the most important art events not only for fashionable Varna but also for the life of the European cinema industry.

For over 26 years, the doyen of international film festivals with a Bulgarian address, led by the ambition to broadcast the latest productions in the world of the seventh art, annually presents more than 90 films from both the Bulgarian and world film list.

