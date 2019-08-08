Syria raps safe zone deal as ‘blatant aggression’ on its sovereignty

An official familiar with the matter said on Thursday that Syria expresses a categorical rejection of the so-called safe zone, which constitutes blatant aggression against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic and a flagrant violation of the principles of the international law and the UN Charter.

The sources said that this agreement is an aggression against Syria and serves the interest of the Israeli occupation entity.

He also urged the Kurdish militants to reconsider their position and stand by the Syrians in defending their country.

The Syrian people and army, who have made sacrifices in defending their country against terrorist groups and their sponsors, are now more determined to preserve the safety of their homeland, he added.

American and Turkish officials agreed on Wednesday to quickly set up a Turkey-based operations center “to coordinate and manage the implementation of the safe zone” in northeastern Syria.

The area is currently under the control of the US-backed Kurdish militants, who are considered terrorists by Ankara. Turkey has, since 2016, launched two military operations inside Syria against the Kurds and has threatened a third if they fail to leave east of the Euphrates.

Damascus has repeatedly called on the US and Turkey to end their military presence and activities on Syrian soil.

MNA/SANA