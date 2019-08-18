  1. Politics
US’ measures, remarks on northeast of Syria ‘provocative’

TEHRAN, Aug. 18 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi called the US officials’ remarks and agreements about creating a safe zone in the northeast of Syria ‘provocative’ and a matter of concern.

“Such measures, as the other deeds of the American officials, are the cause of instability and will sow insecurity in the region,” he said.

“The US behavior in the northeast of Syria is an apparent violation of the country’s legal sovereignty and its territorial integrity,” he said. “Such actions are also against international regulations and the UN charter."

The Iranian official noted that the security concerns about the northern borders of Syria can be ensured via hammering mutual agreements with neighbors with no need for interference of foreign powers.

