US’ measures, remarks on northeast of Syria ‘provocative’

“Such measures, as the other deeds of the American officials, are the cause of instability and will sow insecurity in the region,” he said.

“The US behavior in the northeast of Syria is an apparent violation of the country’s legal sovereignty and its territorial integrity,” he said. “Such actions are also against international regulations and the UN charter."

The Iranian official noted that the security concerns about the northern borders of Syria can be ensured via hammering mutual agreements with neighbors with no need for interference of foreign powers.

HJ/FNA13980527001046