VIDEO: US-made weapons left behind by terrorists in Syria

A source told SANA that while combing villages in the southern region, the authorities found a warehouse that had been used to store weapons and ammo by terrorists, and that it contained more than 200,000 machinegun and assault rifle rounds, US-made TOW missiles and their tripods, and a Phantom 4 surveillance drone.

Other items found in the warehouse included anti-air machineguns, assorted assault rifles, RPG rounds, mortar launchers and rounds, tank shells, anti-armor shells, hand grenades, and infrared night-vision goggles.