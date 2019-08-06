  1. Video
6 August 2019 - 09:44

VIDEO: US-made weapons left behind by terrorists in Syria

VIDEO: US-made weapons left behind by terrorists in Syria

TEHRAN, Aug. 06 (MNA) – The authorities found large amounts of weapons in the southern region, including US-made TOW missiles, a surveillance drone, and assorted machineguns and rifles, SANA reported.

Download 18 MB

A source told SANA that while combing villages in the southern region, the authorities found a warehouse that had been used to store weapons and ammo by terrorists, and that it contained more than 200,000 machinegun and assault rifle rounds, US-made TOW missiles and their tripods, and a Phantom 4 surveillance drone.

Other items found in the warehouse included anti-air machineguns, assorted assault rifles, RPG rounds, mortar launchers and rounds, tank shells, anti-armor shells, hand grenades, and infrared night-vision goggles.

News Code 148523

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 6 =

    Mehr Vision

    Most Viewed