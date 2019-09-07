Iran national taekwondo team departs Tehran for Tokyo

Iranian team comprised of Armin Hadipour, Farzan Ashourzadeh, Mirhashem Hosseini, Soroush Ahmadi,Sajjad Mardani and Saeed Rajabi will depart for Japan on Monday night to participate at 2019 World Taekwondo Grand Prix series 2.

The 2019 World Taekwondo Grand Prix is the 7th edition of the World Taekwondo Grand Prix series. The 2019 World Taekwondo Grand Prix series 1 was held on June 7–9 in Rome, Italy.

The Grand Prix series 2 will take place from Sept 13-15 in Chiba, Japan that will host the taekwondo competition of next year’s Olympics. And the on-mats action in the Chiba Port Arena is expected to be particularly heated, given that the Grand Prix offers athletes valuable Olympic ranking points less than a year before Tokyo 2020.

The world’s top players will be competing in eight Olympic weight categories (four female, four male). The top 31 athletes, per weight category, are invited, based on the WT Olympic ranking published for July 2019. The last event before the release of the July ranking was the 7th Australian Open. While 2020’s Olympic competition venue will be Chiba’s Makuhari Messe, the Grand Prix will offer competitors a chance to familiarize themselves with the city.

The Grand Prix series 3 will be held on October 18–20 in Sofia, Bulgaria and the final event will be in Moscow, Russia.

ZZ/4713010