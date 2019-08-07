Shooting down US drone was gratifying: Rouhani

“First, we hit an American drone, second, we sought it by an Iranian radar, third hit it by our own missile,” he boasted.

“Iran only shoots the aggressors which can be drones, air crafts, marine vessels or etc.,” he said.

Addressing the US sanctions on Iran, he said enemies have found out that the sanctions have not been practical and the US is apparently hopeless about defeating Iranians and the Islamic Republic.

Hailing the Iranian nations’ resistance, in particular, in the past recent year, Rouhani added that despite all difficulties the country is experiencing stable conditions, now.

On the same day, Chairman of the central committee for commemoration of the Sacred Defense Week, Bahman Kargar also said that shooting down the US drone was more of a representation of Iran’s scientific capability rather than its missile power.

Hitting the American drone by Iranian domestically produced missile astonished all the international powers since Iran’s scientific ability was much higher than what they assumed.

