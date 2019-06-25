Oman rejects reports on relaying US message to Iran on downing spy drone

An initial Reuters report on Friday claimed that the US president had personally warned Tehran about an incoming attack, which Trump later claimed to have called off at the last minute.

Responding to the report on Monday, Oman’s Foreign Ministry tweeted that rumors of them conveying a message from Trump were untrue.

Iranian authorities also say they received no such message.

Oman's statement added that it is watching regional developments and hopes Iran and the US to exercise self-restraint and to solve problems through negotiations.

Tensions have been running high between Iran and the US in recent weeks, with Washington stepping up its provocative military moves in the Middle East.

A US Global Hawk spy drone violated the Iranian airspace near the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, which was then shot down by IRGC's missile defense system. The aircraft had ignored the Corps’ repeated warnings.

Following the downing of the drone, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday, imposing new sanctions against the office of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iran's foreign minister, and senior commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

The US approach toward Iran indicates that Trump steers clear of the International Law and the conventions of the international community, which every UN member state must abide by.

MNA/PR