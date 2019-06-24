US’ claim about attacking Iran only psychological warfare: MP

"The United States has been trying to make the Islamic Republic's borders insecure and give hope to regional officials who have paid a lot to the US,” he told Mehr News Agency.

Referring to the IRGC’ downing of the US spy drone in Iranian territories last Thursday, Amirabadi said that “the Islamic Republic proved its deterrent power to the extent that it could eliminate most of the advanced American equipment”.

Trump said on Friday that officials had been "cocked and loaded" to retaliate against Iran after he learned an Iranian missile system shot down a US military drone. However, the president claimed he decided to call off the mission after he learned 150 Iranians would die as a result of the strike.

A US Global Hawk spy drone intruded into Iranian airspace on Thursday and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps brought it down after the drone ignored Iran’s several warnings. IRGC says there was another intruding US manned plane beside the Global Hawk but the force ‘refrained’ from targeting it.

Iran has provided sufficient evidence proving that the UAV had violated Iran’s airspace, including exact coordinates of the place as well as sections of the vehicle’s wreckage which were retrieved from Iranian waters. Tehran also says it will take the case to the UN.

“Our armed forces can destruct any aircraft if they decide,” the Iranian MP added.

“The Islamic Republic must sue the intrusion of the US drone into its territories in international courts, the United Nations and the Security Council,” the MP said.

“Also, countries that have made their skies available to American planes should be sued by the Islamic Republic in international cases, the United Nations and the Security Council,” he added.

Tensions initially built up between US and Iran after President Trump withdrew Washington from the 2015 Nuclear Deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and imposed severe sanctions against Tehran. Trump administration insists that they are ready for talks with Iran but Tehran says it will resist in face of all pressures and that there will be no talks with a party which has already violated many international agreements.

