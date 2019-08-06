Trade with Iran highly essential for Afghanistan: Senate speaker

“We have had fruitful talks in Tehran with our friends besides parliamentary and political meetings,” he expressed content.

Underscoring the warm relations between the two sides, Muslimyar described that there are five joint committees working on finalization of trade between Iran’s Chabahar and Khorasan province with Afghanistan.

“During the past recent days officials from Afghan customs were in Mashhad and Eslam Ghaleh to make it possible for Iranian tradesmen to travel to Kabul and Afghan businessmen to India, Tehran, Mashhad and other Iranian cities,” he added.

The speaker also vowed that his country will fulfill its commitments about ensuring security at joint borders with Iran.

Addressing the two countries issue over Helmand water right, he said that a committee has been formed in this regard to have the two sides reach an agreement over the issue.

Iran and Afghanistan signed an agreement on the optimal use of water sharing from the Hirmand River in Kabul in mid-June, 2019.

As per the agreement, signed at the end of the joint meeting of the water commission in Kabul, Iran and Afghanistan agreed on installing the measuring tools on the Hirmand River for the next six months for better implementation of the 1973 treaty.

HJ/ISN98051507578