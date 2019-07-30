  1. Politics
Armed forces ready to counter biological threats

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – Armed forces are equipped with necessary skills and facilities to identify any biological threat in time and carry out treatment procedures, according to head of the health department at the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.

Speaking to Mehr correspondent on Tuesday,  Brigadier General Hassan Araghizadeh, Head of the health department at the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, said the country’s Passive Defense Organization, which is a subsidiary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, has special sectors dedicated to carrying out extensive research and taking the necessary measures in countering bioterrorism.

There are also several clinics, paraclinical units and laboratories at IRGC and Army’s universities of medical sciences which specialize in this field and are fully ready to counter biological threats, he added.

“We hope that there will never be any biological threats in our country, but in case of one, the armed forces are equipped with necessary skills and facilities to identify the threats in time and carry out treatment procedures,” he said.

