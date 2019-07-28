Iran deputy FM in Vienna for extraordinary JCPOA meeting

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Araghchi will take part in the meeting today (July 28) to discuss the nuclear deal with the remaining parties to the historic pact

According to Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi, following the previous meeting of the JCPOA joint commission on June 28, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s new policy of halting the implementation of some of its JCPOA commitments yielded obvious and practical results, and the European sides have requested that the new situation be discussed in a Joint Commission meeting at the level of deputies before the meeting of foreign ministers in Vienna.

In the meantime, Iran has also announced a series of new cases of non-implementation of the JCPOA commitments by the other parties in regard to the efficacy of the removal of sanctions, in a letter signed by Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and the other JCPOA members.

As a result, the spokesman said, the JCPOA parties believe that it would be appropriate for the deputies and the political directors to discuss these issues as well before the meeting of foreign ministers.

On May 8, 2018, the US unilaterally pulled out from the JCPOA and reimposed its sanctions on Iran’s key economic sectors.

European signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal said they will keep the accord alive by launching the long-awaited INSTEX to help Iran reap some benefits from the JCPOA.

However, they have shown clear inaction in saving the deal, while the US violation of the JCPOA has barred Tehran from benefiting from the economic dividends of the JCPOA.

Running out of patience with the EU's sluggishness, Iran reduced its commitments under the deal on May 8, and warned the EU that it would consider leaving the accord after 60 days if its demands were not met.

Iran recently started downgrading the second phase of its nuclear commitments in response to the E3’s lack of action to resist the US pressure and sanctions.

MNA/4677868