Stena Impero crew in good health: report

The owners of Stena Impero, a British-flagged oil tanker seized by Iran this month, said on Saturday that Indian, Russian and Philippine embassy officials met crew members from their respective countries and reported that they were in good health, according to Reuters.

“We hope this situation can be resolved swiftly and will continue to hold an open dialogue with all involved governments and authorities to secure the release of the crew and vessel,” Stena Bulk and Northern Marine Management were cited by Reuters in a statement as saying.

Iran confiscated the British oil tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz after it ignored international maritime rules and distress calls earlier this month.

On Friday, Iran released nine Indian crew members of another ship called MT Riah which it captured before the seizure of the UK Stena Impero for smuggling fuel.

Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations sent a letter to the UN Security Council on July 24 to clarify that the seizure of UK-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz was legal as it had ignored international maritime rules and distress calls.

