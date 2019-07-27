India calls on Iran to release 3 remaining crew members Of seized oil tanker

According to New Delhi TV (NDTV), Iran has freed nine Indian crew members of Panama-flagged tanker MT Riah it seized this month for carrying illegal fuel.

The Indian foreign ministry has confirmed the release of Riah's 9 crew members by Iran and has appealed for the release of three remaining crew members held from the same ship.

Panama has already withdrawn its flag from the Riah along with dozens of other Panama-flagged ships, accusing them of deliberately violating international regulations.

KI/FNA13980505000793