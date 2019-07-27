  1. Politics
27 July 2019 - 22:00

India calls on Iran to release 3 remaining crew members Of seized oil tanker

India calls on Iran to release 3 remaining crew members Of seized oil tanker

TEHRAN, Jul. 27 (MNA) – India's foreign ministry has appealed for the release of three remaining crew members of tanker MT Riah which was captured by the IRGC on July 13 for carrying smuggled fuel in the Persian Gulf.

According to New Delhi TV (NDTV), Iran has freed nine Indian crew members of  Panama-flagged tanker MT Riah it seized this month for carrying illegal fuel.

The Indian foreign ministry has confirmed the release of Riah's 9 crew members by Iran and has appealed for the release of three remaining crew members held from the same ship.

Panama has already withdrawn its flag from the Riah along with dozens of other Panama-flagged ships, accusing them of deliberately violating international regulations.

KI/FNA13980505000793

News Code 148133
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News