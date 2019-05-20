Iran finishes 2019 World Taekwondo C’ships with 3 medals

With these medals, Iran stood 12th in the medals table which is the worst ranking for the team during the past 22 years.

Iran’s silver medals were collected by Soroush Ahmadi in men’s -63kg and Mahla Momenzadeh in women’s -46kg. Armin Hadipour Seighalan earned the team’s sole bronze medal at men’s -54kg category.

South Korea won the title while the United Kingdom and China stood next.

The 2019 edition of World Taekwondo Championships was held in Manchester on May 15-19 with more than 950 athletes in participation.

Another point about this year’s event in Manchester was that the United Kingdom refused to issue visas for two Iranian practitioners, namely Mirhashem Hosseini and Erfan Nazemi.

During the past 11 editions of the world championships, Iran was among the major powers as it won two men’s titles in 2011 and 2015. The team also finished runner-up in six editions while standing third for three times.

MAH/4621190