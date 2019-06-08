Iran finishes World Taekwondo Grand Prix with one gold, one bronze

On Friday, Iran’s Mirhashem Hosseini defeated South Korea's three-time world champion Lee Dae-hoon 13-11 in the final of men's -68kg category. China’s Zhao Shuai and Britain’s Bradly Sinden won bronze medals of this weight.

Mirhashem Hosseini was one of the two Iranian athletes who were refused visas to take part in the 2019 edition of World Taekwondo Championships in Manchester.

Also in men’s +80kg category, Sajjad Mardani received a bronze medal. Russia’s Vladislav Larin defeated Kazakhstan’s Ruslan Zhaparov in the final bout.

Two other representatives of Iran in the event, namely Armin Hadipour (-58kg) and Soroush Ahmadi (-68kg) were also eliminated from the event.

In total, 255 of the highest-ranked taekwondo athletes from 53 countries are set to compete in four male and four female Olympic weight categories.

