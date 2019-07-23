Iran’s Revolutionary Guards stronger than ever: deputy chief

“For 40 years the IRGC has been protecting the Islamic Revolution,” IRGC deputy commander for coordination, Brigadier General Ali Fadavi said on Tuesday, adding that the force is now more powerful and honored than ever.

He highlighted the role of the IRGC in propelling the Islamic Revolution’s ideals saying, “The forty years of grandeur and pride have been created thanks to the blood of the martyrs."

The top commander described the uniform of the IRGC as "the holiest uniform that we know throughout history " since thousands of those who were among the best servants of God have been martyred in this uniform.

Brigadier General Fadavi’s remarks came against amid the growing tensions between Iran and the US after, especially the IRGC shot down an advanced US spy drone that had violated Iran's territorial waters.

MNA/TSNM2060111