Iran’s FM, UN chief meet in New York

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest international developments, including the escalation of tensions in the Middle East by the US, the imposition of limits on Iranian diplomats in the UN by the US, the illegal seizure of an Iranian tanker in Gibraltar by the British Navy, and the reduction of Iran's nuclear commitment under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as well as the developments in Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan.

Zarif, who arrived in New York on Sunday to attend the annual gathering of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), will leave the US for Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, later today to attend a meeting of the members of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Zarif will go to Havana at the final stage of the trip to meet the Cuban officials and discuss issues of mutual interest.

