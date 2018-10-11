Tehran, Ashgabat eye increased ICT coop.

Iran's Minister of Information and Communications Technology Javad Azari Jahromi and Turkmenistan’s Minister of Communications Bayramgeldi Ovezov met on the sideline of ‘TurkmenTEL 2018’ on Thursday.

Touching upon the determination of the two countries’ presidents to increase bilateral ties, Jahromi said that Iran’s ICT Ministry is eager and ready to boost the level of cooperation with Turkmenistan in the communication realm.

He also officially invited Turkmen minister and companies to visit Iran and participate in Tehran-based ELECOM 2019 exhibition.

Ovezov, for his part, accepted the invitation of his Iranian counterpart, adding that increasing ICT cooperation with Tehran is of high importance for Ashgabat.

He further called for establishing a special working group to continuously study and assess the level of ICT cooperation between the two countries.

The 11th International Conference on Telecommunications, Telemetry, Information Technologies and Broadcasting Equipment, called ‘TurkmenTEL 2018’ for short, kicked off on Wednesday in Ashgabat and will end today. The conference and exhibition will feature new technologies, highlight investment opportunities for the development of telecommunications networks in Turkmenistan and improve the main fiber-optic networks, terrestrial and satellite broadcasting.

