Iran to complete construction of three satellites in coming months

Morteza Barari said on Friday that the two remote sensing satellites, namely Pars 1 and Zafar and a communication satellite, Nahid-1, will be ready to launch into space by the end of the current Iranian year.

Noting that more than 80% of Iran's satellite systems are developed by the private sector and knowledge-based companies, Barari said the development of the indigenous space infrastructure is among ISA’s priorities.

The amount of localization of the telecommunication and instrumentation satellite equipment in the country will increase in the coming years, he added.

According to Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, Iran has been able to record its name among 11 countries in the construction and deployment of satellite in the space regardless of failure or success of sending a satellite to space.

Iran launched its first satellite, called the Omid (Hope), in February 2009. The Rasad (Observation) satellite was also sent into orbit in June 2011.

In February 2012, Iran successfully put its third domestically manufactured satellite, named the Navid (Promise), into orbit. On February 8, 2012, Iran received the first image sent by the Navid satellite.

The satellites made in Iran so far have been remote sensing satellites, while the efforts for producing local telecoms satellites began three years ago.

MNA/IRN83381992