14 July 2019 - 09:59

Pres. Rouhani lands in N Khorasan to inaugurate projects

TEHRAN, Jul. 14 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani arrived in North Khorasan province Sunday morning for the inauguration of a number of development projects.

Upon his arrival in Bojnourd in North Khorasan province, the president said that the visit was in line with following up all the bylaws ratified by the government in 2015.

Accordingly, most of these bylaws have been ratified while some others would be decided for final execution, Rouhani stated.

Important projects in the fields of electricity, water, industry and agriculture will be put into operation in North Khorasan province, he said, promising that “significant decisions will be adopted for upcoming years in this province as well.”

