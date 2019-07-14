Iran ready for talks if sanctions lifted, bullying behaviour abandoned: Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani made the comments at a session of Administrative Council of North Khorasan Province on Sunday evening.

“We are always ready for negotiation. I tell you this hour and this moment to abandon bullying and lift the sanctions and return to logic and wisdom. We are ready,” the Iranian president said in response to the US offer of talks despite continuing to its maximum pressure policy against Iran.

He said that on May 8, the anniversary of the US illegal withdrawal from the nuclear deal, Iran converted its approach from ‘strategic patience’ to ‘reciprocal action’.

Rouhani meanwhile said that “if they act to reduce their commitments, we too reduce our commitments. If they violate the JCPOA, we do that in kind. If they fully implement their commitments, we will fully implement ours. Of course, we have many negotiations these days, but we will continue going the right path we have chosen.”

He said that Iran is for logic and wisdom and sticks to its promises, but it has no other choice when the other side does not live up to its commitments.

The president said that Iran’s loyalty to the deal so far despite the other parties’ disloyalty is a moral and ethical victory.

The President went on to say that Iran did not violate its commitments, saying “the party that violated its commitment is the United States, and it could not reach any legal success against Iran.”

“In nuclear negotiations, Iran’s political and legal power was proved to the entire world,” he said, adding, “If the JCPOA was to our detriment, the United States would not withdraw from it 14 months ago.”

Rouhani added “the only country whose right to enrichment of uranium is recognized by the United Nations Security Council is Iran.”

Saying that “the JCPOA paved the way for faster opening of 14 phases of South Pars Gas Field,” he continued, “The production of petrol has increased two-fold in this government.”

“After the JCPOA, our oil export increased to 2.8 million bpd,” he said.

He continued “the head of the Zionist Regime officially announced that the United States’ withdrawal from the nuclear deal was the result of their pressures.”

The President said “they thought that Iran would immediately withdraw from the deal to give them the chance to restore UN sanctions and resolutions against us.”

Rouhani also said “in dealing with the JCPOA, we will follow the path of violation against violation and implementation against implementation.”

KI/FNA13980423001192/president.ir