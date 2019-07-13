  1. Politics
Rouhani forwards act on customs coop. between Iran, Vietnam

TEHRAN, Jul. 13 (MNA) – President Hassan Rouhani has forwarded an act passed by the parliament on customs cooperation between Iran and Vietnam to Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance for implementation.

Based on Article 123 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran, President Rouhani forwarded “Act of Cooperation Agreement and Mutual Administrative Assistance in Customs between the Customs Department of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the General Department of Customs of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam”.

The act aims to facilitate economic cooperation between the two countries.

It also aims to make an accurate evaluation of customs duties, taxes and other costs regarding imported and exported goods, as well as to make sure of the observance of measures regarding the ban, restriction or monitoring of the said goods.

