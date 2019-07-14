Sanctions meant to paralyze production but it grew 1% in Q1

“US sanctions were imposed to seize production in Iran however we are proud to announce that after 14 months of sanctions the sector grew one percent in the first three months of the present Iranian year (from March 21 to June 22, 2019) in comparison with the same period last year," he said Sunday.

Making the remarks in North Khorasan, he said that "we did not let production decrease and that is a victory despite the difficulties we had under sanctions."

The minister underlined that the government seeks to increase exports under the current conditions and called for providing the ground for investors.

Heading a delegation, the Iranian President paid a one-day visit North Khorasan in line with the government’s provincial tours and inaugurate a number of projects in the northeastern province.

