Armenia hosting delegation of Iran Knowledge-based companies

The secretary of the headquarters for knowledge-based economy culture-building and development of soft and creative industries, Parviz Karami announced that Iran dispatched a 40-member delegation of knowledge-based and creative companies to Yerevan, Armenia.

Knowledge-based and creative companies will hold specialized meetings with Armenian companies in the field of textile, agriculture, and machinery, construction, petrochemical, cosmetics, organic food, and digital issues, the official said.

Visiting the permanent exhibition of knowledge-based products and the science and technology parks of this country are among the programs of this 4-day trip, he added.

The Armenian market enjoys a high capacity to receive Iranian knowledge-based and creative companies, therefore such meetings can play an effective role in the development of bilateral relations between Iran and Armenia.

Hailing that Eurasia is an important market for Iranian products, especially knowledge-based and technological products, Karami said, "The current political, economic and cultural relations between Iran and Armenia have provided an opportunity to expand exports to Armenia as a gateway to the Eurasian market."

