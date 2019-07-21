Eight new medicines unveiled in Alborz prov.

Some of these products have been produced for the treatment of digestive diseases.

TEMAD Pharmaceutical Company exported $8 million worth of medicines to 43 countries in the world last year (ended March 20, 2019).

Alborz province is home to about 85 pharmaceutical companies and medical equipment production plants, regarded as one of the pharmaceutical hubs in the nationwide.

In addition, Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari will visit some knowledge-based companies in this province.

