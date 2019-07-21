  1. Technology
21 July 2019 - 11:54

In presence of VP:

Eight new medicines unveiled in Alborz prov.

Eight new medicines unveiled in Alborz prov.

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – A number of eight new drugs and pharmaceuticals were unveiled in TEMAD Pharmaceutical Company in Alborz province on Sunday in the presence of Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari.

Some of these products have been produced for the treatment of digestive diseases.

TEMAD Pharmaceutical Company exported $8 million worth of medicines to 43 countries in the world last year (ended March 20, 2019).

Alborz province is home to about 85 pharmaceutical companies and medical equipment production plants, regarded as one of the pharmaceutical hubs in the nationwide.

In addition, Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari will visit some knowledge-based companies in this province.

MA/IRN83404377

News Code 147875

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News