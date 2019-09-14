Iranian start-ups to expand activities in defense sector: VP

Making the remarks in a ceremony to exchange MOU between vice-presidency for science and Iran defense ministry, Sattari said “we have succeeded to make an agreement with defense ministry in four sectors of aviation, aerospace, biology and cognitive sciences.”

Underlining the role of private sector and knowledge-based firms in prosperity of defense sector, Sattari added that the signed MOU seeks providing modern patterns for development of mutual ties between the two state-run bodies.

The VP noted that regarding the US sanctions imposed on this sector, it is essential for Iran to rely on its domestic assets and abilities including startup companies and knowledge-based firms.

According to him, the signed MOU is a ten-year one and can be extended.

As reported, Iranian Defense Minister also attended the signing ceremony of the MOU on Saturday.

