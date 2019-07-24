Iran raises 4 steps in innovation field

Sattari made the remarks on the sidelines of cabinet session on Wednesday.

Sattari mentioned that Iran’s international ranking of innovation has raised 4 steps, added that Iran's rank in innovation was 120 in 2013, now it is 61.

Iranian VP said that Iran has improved its ranking in the global innovation index, adding that this is the result of the attempts of all the universities, research centers, the country's economy system, as well as science and technology parks, innovation centers, startups and knowledge-based companies.

