Vanilla Palm FilmFest. to host Iranian "Result"

The short film "Result" directed by Pouria Parvini and produced by Mehdi Memarzadeh Zanjani will take part in the Vanilla Palm Film Festival & Art Competition in California in its first international presence.

Out of 1,002 films submitted to the festival, it has managed to become one of the 13 selected films of this festival.

The short film "Result" focuses on the role of parents in the fate and future of their children.

Attila, to escape his father's punishment, decides to do something that changes the path of his life, the film's synopsis reads.

Vanilla Palm Film Festival & Art Competition is scheduled to be held from May 12 to 14, 2022 in Bakersfield, CA.

