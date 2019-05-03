Iran strongly condemns US coup efforts in Venezuela

In a statement on Thursday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said the threat to use force against other countries is a clear violation of international law, especially the United Nations Charter, adding, “the UN secretary general and all members of the international community are expected to condemn these statements and show appropriate reaction to them.”

Unfortunately, international order and stability have been jeopardized by some warmongering parties in the US administration, so that it is necessary that all members of the international community shoulder their great responsibility to control these types of moves, Foreign Ministry spokesman added.

The remarks of Iranian FM spokesman came after the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a televised interview on Wednesday warned Nicolas Maduro Administration that Washington is ready to wage military action to interfere in the Venezuelan affairs.

