Iran, Japan hold talks on non-proliferation in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jul. 04 (MNA) – The Islamic Republic of Iran and Japan held talks on disarmament and non-proliferation issues in a meeting in Tehran.

The meeting was held on July 2 in Tehran, and chaired by Reza Najafi, Director-General for International Peace and Security at the Iranian Ministry, and Tomoyuki Yoshida, Director-General of Disarmament, Non-Proliferation and Science Department of Japan.

At the consultation, both countries exchanged views on a wide range of topics regarding nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, including the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) Review Process and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as well as biological and chemical weapons conventions.

Both sides shared the view that the two countries will continue the consultation.

