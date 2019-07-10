  1. Politics
10 July 2019 - 08:55

Iran, Japan hold legal consultations in Tokyo

Iran, Japan hold legal consultations in Tokyo

TEHRAN, Jul. 10 (MNA) – Iran and Japan held legal consultations in Tokyo on Tuesday, stressing the need to forge closer cooperation on major issues pertinent to international law.

Bilateral statutory consultations were held between Iranian and Japanese delegations led by director-generals for legal-international affairs at the two countries’ respective foreign ministries.

During the course of the talks, the two sides stressed both governments’ determination to further enhance reciprocal ties on all fronts. They said Tehran and Tokyo welcome the promotion of mutual cooperation as well as constructive and fruitful negotiations on key issues related to international law plus issues of mutual concern.

The legal delegations of both countries also exchanged views on ways of boosting mutual understanding and legal cooperation in regional and international circles.

The two sides also underscored the necessity of pressing ahead with statutory consultations between the two countries and agreed the second round of the consultations be held in Tehran next year.

MS/MFA

News Code 147447

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News