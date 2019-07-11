IRGC dismantles terrorist team in western Kermanshah province

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the Public Relations Department of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Najaf Ashraf Base, a terrorist team that were seeking to cross the border and infiltrate in the country in Javanrood region, Kermanshah province were dismantled by their forces.

The statement said that terrorists were trying to carry out acts of sabotage and terror inside the country.

The IRGC Najaf Ashraf Base added that a considerable deal of weapons, ammunition and military equipment were confiscated from the terror team by their forces.

The statement added that an IRGC member by the name of Mohammad Khan Soleimani Nasab was martyred during the operation.

