  1. Politics
11 July 2019 - 12:30

IRGC dismantles terrorist team in western Kermanshah province

IRGC dismantles terrorist team in western Kermanshah province

TEHRAN, Jul. 11 (MNA) – Public Relations Department of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Najaf Ashraf Base said in a statement Thur. that a terrorist team that were trying to infiltrate in the country from the western borders were disbanded by their forces.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the Public Relations Department of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Najaf Ashraf Base, a terrorist team that were seeking to cross the border and infiltrate in the country in Javanrood region, Kermanshah province were dismantled by their forces.

The statement said that terrorists were trying to carry out acts of sabotage and terror inside the country.

The IRGC Najaf Ashraf Base added that a considerable deal of weapons, ammunition and military equipment were confiscated from the terror team by their forces.

The statement added that an IRGC member by the name of Mohammad Khan Soleimani Nasab was martyred during the operation.

KI/FNA13980420000109

News Code 147510

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News