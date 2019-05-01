IRGC, Iraqi navies discuss holding joint military drill in Persian Gulf

In a Wednesday meeting between IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri and Commander of Iraq’s Navy Major General Ahmed Jasim Maari, the two sides conferred on ways to enhance naval cooperation in different areas, such as forming a joint commission of naval cooperation, enhancing coordination between the two navies, holding joint educational, scientific and research courses, sharing academic experiences, and staging joint naval exercises.

The IRGC commander said that Iran-Iraq relation is the best example of unity among Muslims, adding, “With this unity, we can provide the Persian Gulf with security.”

For his part, the Iraqi commander praised Iranian forces help in the fight against ISIL, saying that his country is seeking to deepen ties with Iran.

MNA/IRN83298815