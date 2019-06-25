New anti-Iran sanctions reveal US desperation, confusion: Rouhani

Rouhani added that such measures show that the White House is lying about seeking to hold talks with Tehran.

The president was hinting at the proposal by the US President Donald Trump for dialogue without preconditions, and his constant change of stance in words and actions.

Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi also said that the imposition of the new sanctions means the “permanent” end to diplomacy with the US’ desperate administration.

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday new sanctions against the office of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iran's foreign minister, and senior commanders of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), saying the measures would deny the Leader's office and other Iranian officials’ access to financial instruments, in response to Tehran's downing of an American drone last week that had violated the country's airspace.

This item is being updated...