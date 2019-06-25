Syria strongly condemns US administration’s decision against symbols and leadership of Iran

An official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said Tuesday that the decision falls under the US administration’s reckless policy toward the states that are proud of their sovereignty and national dignity and reject the mentality of hegemony and subordination.

” Such policies are the main reason for fueling tension in the region and the world and constitute a serious threat to international peace and security, ” the source said..

The source renewed Syria’s full solidarity with the leadership and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the face of US arrogance, stressing that the recent US move is worthless and will not undermine the will of the Iranian people to preserve the sovereignty and independence of their country.

MNA/PR