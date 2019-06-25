  1. Politics
25 June 2019 - 10:42

Iran can’t trust US to hold dialogues: envoy to Japan

Iran can’t trust US to hold dialogues: envoy to Japan

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – The Iranian ambassador to Japan has reiterated Iran’s rejection of a so-called proposal by the United States for dialogue without preconditions, saying Tehran cannot trust Washington as the US officials frequently change stance in words and actions.

Speaking at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo on Monday, Iran's Ambassador Morteza Rahmani Movahed reacted to US President Donald Trump’s claims that he is ready to start talks with Tehran without preconditions, saying Washington frequently changes its stance and does not appear to be sincere.

He also likened the proposal for dialogue to a deception.

Rahmani Movahed further said that the United States is generating political uncertainty in the Middle East, urging that Washington put an end to the adventurism in the region.

The official reiterated Tehran’s stance that “we do not seek armed conflict with any country, including the US.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian diplomat described US’ new sanctions targeting Iran’s topmost authorities as the continuation of its economic terrorism against the Iranian nation.

Earlier on Monday, US President Donald Trump announced new sanctions against the office of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iran's foreign minister, and senior commanders of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), saying the measures would deny the Leader's office and other Iranian officials’ access to financial instruments.

MNA/83368493

News Code 146861

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News