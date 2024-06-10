Iran officially joins Global Coalition for Social Justice

In a meeting with Director General of the International Labor Organization (ILO) Houngbo, Ali Hossein Raiyatifard conveyed the message of Iran’s labor minister to him and announced the official accession of Iran to the Global Coalition for Social Justice.

Raiyatifard invited the director general of ILO to visit Iran to participate in the National Labor Conference.

Stressing the development and improvement of technical cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran, the director general of the ILO said a delegation will be dispatched by the organization to Iran within a month to promote and develop bilateral cooperation in the relevant fields.

