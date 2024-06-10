  1. Economy
Jun 10, 2024, 2:30 PM

Deputy Labor Minister:

Iran officially joins Global Coalition for Social Justice

Iran officially joins Global Coalition for Social Justice

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – The Islamic Republic of Iran officially joined the Global Coalition for Social Justice, the deputy minister of labor, cooperatives and social welfare said.

In a meeting with Director General of the International Labor Organization (ILO) Houngbo, Ali Hossein Raiyatifard conveyed the message of Iran’s labor minister to him and announced the official accession of Iran to the Global Coalition for Social Justice.

Raiyatifard invited the director general of ILO to visit Iran to participate in the National Labor Conference.

Stressing the development and improvement of technical cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran, the director general of the ILO said a delegation will be dispatched by the organization to Iran within a month to promote and develop bilateral cooperation in the relevant fields.

AMK/TSN3100432

News ID 216314

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News