Enemies had pinned hope on sowing discord among Iranian ethnic groups

He made the remarks in a Monday meeting with the staff of the Congress of Martyrs of Kordestan province in Tehran.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that the wise people of Kordestan managed to foil enemies’ plots in the early years after the Islamic Revolution.

He went on to say that people of Kordestan and West Azarbaijan province have greatly served the Islamic Revolution and killed enemies’ hopes.

During the Sacred Defense years, people of Kordestan both fought the foreign enemy as well as anti-Revolution forces, he said, praising martyrs of this Iranian region.

He called on the youth generation to study the history of how the Islamic Revolution has reached the current strong point and what efforts have been behind all these achievements.

