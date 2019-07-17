Iran's Pouran Derakhshandeh to open 10th Jagran FilmFest. in India

Her 2013 “Hush! Girls don’t Scream” will hit the silver screen in New Delhi on July 19.

Most of the Iranian filmmakers and film producers seek to portrait the problems of children and women, who have been overshadowed in the Iranian society.

The 10th edition of the Jagran Film Festival (JFF) will hold a Retrospective of World films and celebrate the life and works of the Iranian film director, producer, screenwriter, and researcher Pouran Derakhshandeh. Filmmaker’s finest award-winning movies like Hush! Girls Don’t Scream, Under the Smokey Roof, Eternal Children and Wet Dream will be screened at the festival. Her films deal with societal issues like child abuse and women’s rights.

Jagran Film Festival (JFF) is an initiative by the Jagran Prakashan Group towards creating a culture of cinema appreciation and an honest and sincere attempt create a platform that connects great content with audiences across the country.

Last year, with over 18 towns, 400 screenings, and 18 cinema appreciation workshops, the festival directly touched over an audience of over 55,000 people, and the media coverage of Jagran puts the reach of JFF well beyond 50 million people across India.

In its 9th year, the Festival received great response from filmmakers internationally having received a record number of 4500 film entries. The Jagran Film Festival will start from Delhi, travelling through Kanpur, Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Patna, Dehradun, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Bhopal, Indore, Gorakhpur, Agra, Ludhiana, Hisar, Meerut, Raipur and finally culminates in Mumbai. This makes it geographically the largest film festival perhaps in the world.

The festival screens films across genres from around the globe. A unique feature of JFF is that the cast and crew of a few select films are invited to a discussion with the audience on various elements of the film to wherever the Festival travels. An important aspect of the festival is to generate discussions on the various aspects of Cinema and its impact on society and popular culture.

The Jagran Film Festival starts from 18th July in Delhi and will travel through Kanpur, Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Dehradun, Hisar, Ludhiana, Patna, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Gorakhpur, Raipur, Indore, and Bhopal, across the 18 cities and finally culminate on 29th September in Mumbai.

Several awards would be presented to the winners in several sections including Icon of Indian Cinema, Special Contribution to Cinematic Art, Rajnigandha Achievers Award, Best Foreign Feature Film, Best Feature Film, Best Director Winner, Best Debut Director Winner, Best Male Actor, Best Female Actor, Best Short Film, Best Screenplay, Best Background Score, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Cinema of the Seller (Gold), Cinema of the Seller(Silver), Cinema of the Seller(Bronze) , Best Music Director, Best Student Film as well as Best Documentary.

MS/PR