Ansarullah reacts to US decision to label it as terrorist

The designation, viewed as an attack on Yemen’s support for Gaza, has sparked condemnation from allied groups, including the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement.

The deputy head of Ansarullah’s press service, Nasr al-Din Amer, dismissed the US decision as ineffective, likening it to failed attempts by the United States to counter the resistance group at sea.

“Being included on the US list of allies would have posed greater risks and been far more provocative than being labeled as a terrorist organization," Amer stated on Thursday.

He emphasized that the US actions target Yemeni civilians for their solidarity with Gaza and that the classification is regarded as an honor and a testament to Yemen’s ongoing struggle.

Amer noted that Ansarullah has no investments, financial accounts, or business ties in the US, nor do its members travel to the country, rendering the designation largely symbolic.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement issued a statement condemning the US decision as an affront to the Yemeni people, accusing Washington of enabling Israel’s crimes in Gaza.

The group argued that the designation demonstrates the US’s complicity in "ethnic cleansing and genocide" perpetrated by Israel in the besieged territory.

“This decision is a badge of honor for Ansarullah, proving they are on the right path," the statement read.

The Mujahideen also commended Yemeni forces for their unwavering support for Palestinians, labeling their actions essential in the fight against Israel’s aggression. They described the US move as evidence of frustration with the resilience of Yemen’s resistance.

The statement criticized international organizations for failing to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, arguing that the US designation serves Israeli and American interests while unjustly targeting Yemeni defenders.

In an announcement on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump officially designated Ansarullah as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO). The decision, reportedly aimed at pressuring Yemenis to abandon their support for Gaza, followed recent military operations by the Yemeni army targeting Israeli-occupied territories and Israel-linked vessels in the region.

Ansarullah’s actions were in response to escalating Israeli assaults on Palestinians in Gaza, which have drawn international condemnation.

MNA/TSN