Rouhani flies home after visiting two Asian countries

According to the official website of the Iranian President 'president.ir', President Hassan Rouhani set off for Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, on Thursday to attend the 19th Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

In addition to addressing the Meeting of the Council of Heads of States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, he had separate meetings with the presidents of Russia, China and Afghanistan.

The Iranian President Hassan Rouhani then arrived in the Tajik capital late on Friday to attend the CICA summit and pay a state visit to Tajikistan at the invitation of his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon. He addressed the 5th Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) on Saturday in Dushanbe.

He also had bilateral meetings with the Chief Executive of Afghanistan and presidents of Turkey and Tajikistan, as well as the Emir of Qatar and discussed important regional and bilateral issues.

KI/PR