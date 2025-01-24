62% of Israelis believe Netanyahu must step down

According to a Maariv survey published on Friday, some 62% of Israelis believe Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should resign due to his responsibility for the failures on October 7. Jpost reported.

According to the poll, Likud garnered 21 mandates, dropping by two seats. Benny Gantz's National Unity party and Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu both earned 18 seats.

Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid was at 13 seats, according to the poll. Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionist Party passed the electoral threshold, while Gideon Sa’ar's United Right Party failed to pass.

Itamar Ben-Gvir's party Otzma Yehudit has gained two seats, coming to a total of nine mandates following the former national security minister's resignation from government earlier this week over the prisoners deal with Hamas.

A breakdown of the data revealed a significant divide, with 93% of opposition voters supporting Netanyahu’s resignation, compared to just 31% of coalition voters. Notably, 18% of Likud voters themselves believed Netanyahu should step down.

MNA