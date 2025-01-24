IRGC Navy to hold drills in Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, Commander of the IRGC Navy, announced the start of the IRGC Navy exercise later on Friday, in the central and northern Persian Gulf in three maritime areas.

In an interview with the national Iranian TV, Admiral Tangsiri said, "This show of strength of the forces participating in this exercise is a very small portion of the capabilities of the IRGC Navy."

He said that the exercise will send a message of peace and friendship to neighboring countries and while it will send preparedness of the naval forces to confront with any aggression by extra-regional forces. He further emphasized that, "This exercise demonstrates our ability to establish security in the region."

Emphasizing the strengthening of the naval combat units in the IRGC Navy exercise, he said that new equipment, including speed boats, land-to-sea missiles, and surface-to-surface missiles, will be used in the exercise.

MNA