Jan 24, 2025, 9:25 AM

Car bomb kills 3, injures 5 in Syria's Manbij

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – A car bomb exploded on Thursday in the city of Manbij in Aleppo province in northern Syria, killing three people and wounding five others, a war monitor reported.

The car bomb went off near the Zidan Hanizal School in Manbij, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

This incident marks the third major bombing in the region within a week, Xinhua news agency reported. 

On Tuesday, a powerful blast from a similar device rocked an area near a base used by the Turkey-backed Syrian National Army in Manbij.

Two days earlier, another car bomb killed two fighters from pro-Turkish factions and severely injured a third near the village of Kaber Saghir, also in Manbij's eastern countryside.

No group has claimed responsibility for the latest explosion.

News ID 227338
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

